MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Isaias had cities and towns across the state urging people to prepare on Monday for its potential impact on Tuesday.
As of Monday at 9:30 a.m., Isaias was a tropical storm but was expected to near hurricane strength near the Carolinas.
New Haven's mayor and emergency operations manager are expected to provide an update on their preparations during an afternoon news conference.
In Milford, the Department of Public Works had crews out getting ready. They spent the afternoon preparing bucket trucks and hooking up their woodchipper, just in case downed trees were a problem. They also checked their backhoes, payloaders and street sweepers, should they be needed to clear streets of debris.
“We just want to take the precaution, get everything ready, have it done know so we’re not waiting for the last minute," said Tom Hunt, Milford Department of Public Works.
Hunt said his crews will be ready to make adjustments if needed.
“I’ve got the street sweeper operator getting ready, so if we have any sand or debris we’ve got to get swept off the shoreline, we can get that done after the storm passes," he said. "We also have the backhoe operators and payloaders getting ready also, greasing the machines and making sure everything is operational so we can get the roads cleared.”
Other communities along the shoreline also made preparations.
For people who've lived through storms before, taking the steps is almost like second nature.
“We’ve been through Irene and Sandy, a lot of super storms," said Marty O'Brien of Milford. "We keep our boat at the end of the street at the yacht club, add more line to that, remove all the furniture from this deck, because it usually ends up next door or down the street.”
Inland, East Hartford urged residents to take precautions with some quick low-cost steps:
- Stock up on emergency supplies for homes and vehicles, such as food, water and medical items. Make sure items are packed in bags and ready to go in case of evacuation.
- Have a stay-at-home kit that includes 2 weeks worth of food, water, household cleaning supplies, soap, paper products and personal hygiene items.
- Have an evacuation kit that includes 3 days worth of supplies in a "go bag." This should also include food, water, hygiene items, etc. in addition to a COVID-19 face covering.
- Write down emergency phone numbers and keep them near or programmed into every phone in the house. Keep a charger in a ziplock or waterproof bag. Keep another bag to seal the phone itself, if need be.
- Buy a fire extinguisher and make sure everyone knows how to use it.
- Check insurance coverage because damages caused by flooding are not covered under normal homeowners' insurance policies.
- Plan an evacuation route with alternatives should the need arise.
For more, visit the National Weather Service's hurricane safety website here.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has additional storm preparation information here.
