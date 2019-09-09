NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Post Tropical Storm Dorian exited eastern Canada on Monday; however, it continued to be a big problem for the people of the Bahamas.
A relief effort will get underway in New Haven on Monday.
The United Nation reports that more than 70,000 people are considered homeless in the Bahamas.
At least 43 people are dead and that number is expected to climb.
New Haven Mayor Toni Harp said there is every indication that what was once Hurricane Dorian will be just as deadly as Hurricane Maria in 2017.
A humanitarian task force launched at that time will meet on Monday.
The same group responded when Maria struck Puerto Rico.
It said assistance will come in the form of gathering and shipping donated relief supplies. It will also welcome and help any evacuees.
The group said some people have been waiting to get out of the island chain for days. The Bahamas' airport has been doubling as a shelter for survivors.
A city leader in New Haven told Channel 3 that the Elm City likes to be the first to help.
Officials said they will be planning their aid response at noon.
