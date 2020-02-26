NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cases of the coronavirus continue to grow across the country and cities and towns in Connecticut have begun taking precautions.
New Haven officials will be making sure the city is prepared.
A drill is set to happen at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday from the city's Emergency Operations Center.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Tuesday that an outbreak could happen in the U.S.
RELATED: CDC director says coronavirus pandemic is inevitable
More than 80,000 cases around the world have been reported. More than 2,700 people have died.
RELATED: South Korean virus cases jump, 1st US soldier infected
The Trump administration sent Congress an emergency funding request for $2.5 billion to combat the virus. The money would go toward things like buying protective gear and working on new treatments and vaccines.
However, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle fear it might not be enough.
“If you lowball something like this, you’ll pay for it later," said Republican Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama.
“The administration has no plan," said Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York. "They have cut back repeatedly on our lines of defense.”
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, also a Democrat, blasted the Trump Administration's response to the virus.
He called its request for funding "too little too late."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.