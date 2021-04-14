NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - When a suspension of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was first announced on Tuesday, health care clinics around the state had to scramble to either postpone appointments or swap out the shots with a different vaccine.
However, experts said that the vaccination process on Wednesday will be much smoother.
With the benefit of time, most clinics were able to adjust and still honor vaccine appointments.
Tuesday when the pause recommendation was made by first the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, then the Connecticut Department of Public Health, some New Haven vaccination sites including a mobile FEMA clinic run by Griffin Health had to be postpone appointments. Wednesday in New Haven and around the state, most healthcare providers that were scheduled to administer the J&J vaccine will instead simply switch to the Moderna or Pfizer shot.
If a patient is impacted by the change, doctors said to keep in mind that means now that person will be getting a two-step vaccine. The patient won’t be one-and-done like he or she would have been with the J&J shot.
If people have standing appointments, they need to double check with their healthcare providers. Chances are, they are still scheduled to get the vaccine.
Now, it’s possible booking a future vaccine appointment will be a little more of a headache based on supply. However, that will likely only become an issue if the CDC decides to suspend the J&J vaccine for a long time.
The FEMA mobile vaccination clinics will be going on as scheduled. Officials said that instead of the J&J vaccine, they will administer the vaccines from either Pfizer or Moderna.
Information about the state’s vaccine rollout, including other clinic locations and how to register, can be found here.
