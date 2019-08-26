MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – The Coalition Against Domestic Violence has released a statement following the death of a Meriden mom.
On Friday, police identified remains found in Waterbury to be those of Perrie Mason.
Mason, a 31-year-old mother, ran an eyelash salon in Meriden.
She was reported missing on August 19, but disappeared on the 17th.
Mason’s fiancé, Jason Watson, was charged with assault and strangulation last week, but so far, has not been named a suspect in the case of her death.
"Connecticut's lethality assessment initiative identifies choking as a significant risk factor for homicide," said Karen Jarmoc, Chief Executive Officer. Jarmoc noted that in 2017, CCADV released a report on its Lethality Assessment Statewide project. At that time, it was revealed that 58% of victims indicated that their partner had attempted to strangle them.
Police reported that Mason made two 911 calls on the 17th. Since then, her phone was shut off.
Last week, detectives began searching the Bay State Textiles business and surround woods on Brookside Road in Waterbury in connection to the case. Investigators were seen removing bags and searching the woods.
Watson works there as a driver.
Mason’s body was found in the area on Wednesday night.
Mason’s two boys, ages 11 and 12, are in the care of the Department of Children and Families. Her sister is attempting to gain custody.
“The children have no family whatsoever here. They moved here with their mother, just the three of them to get a fresh start," said Mason's sister Vao Horlback.
Over the weekend, a vigil was held in Mason’s honor.
The CCADV advises anyone who is experiencing or knows someone who is experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to call the statewide domestic violence hotline at 888-774-2900.
