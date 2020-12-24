(WFSB) - As we hunker down on this Christmas Eve, we will awake to a pretty nasty wind and rain storm.
Earlier this evening, we saw some light rain.
Wind gusts did pick up for sure and have remained steady.
The timing of the storm is awful for homeowners and for cities and tonight, instead of preparing their final gifts, they’re preparing for the storm.
"I would imagine I’m going to have water up to here. [Up to your knees?] Yeah," New London resident Michael Naphen tells us.
We start in New London on Stuart Avenue, one of the city’s most flood prone areas.
Michael Naphen lives here and he’s trying to protect his home from what he says has been the inevitable.
"What I’ve done is basically put plastic and sandbags up over my garage so if it does get up to that point, hopefully, it won’t come into my garage," said Naphen.
Tonight, he’s hoping it’ll be enough to withstand the triple threat of snow melt, rain, and high tide.
"The flooding down here may only last for an hour or so, but the damage is done at that point," continued Naphen.
Coming back down 95, New Haven is prepping for inches of rain.
Mayor Justin Elicker also noted this coincides with high tide writing:
"Hightide in New Haven Harbor is 7:38 AM Christmas day. Parks / DPW will continue clearing identified areas from snow."
He also says the Elm City is staffing tree crews as well.
The powerful winds and rain won’t just stay near the shore.
It will have the power to damage inland areas too, so coming up 91 to the capitol city, Hartford’s mayor, Luke Bronin, admits he’s asking residents to go the extra mile.
"I’m going to make an unusual ask of you. If you can go out and check the storm drains outside your house and see if they are clear, that could make a big difference. It would make a big difference for you if you’ve got a house in the area where there might be flooding," stated Mayor Bronin.
Back in New London, it’ll be a restless Christmas Eve in the Naphen household.
The nerves not related to what Santa might bring, but instead what Mother Nature may drop in the overnight hours.
"My cars aren’t here right now. They’re elsewhere, because that’s what we do. Every time there’s an event, we literally jump up, stop everything we’re doing, and grab the cars and get them out of here," added Naphen.
Eversource also geared up for this one.
Workers have been pulled from their vacations and called in to attend to any power outages.
Eyewitness News learned they’ll be working twenty-four hour shifts before an eight hour break.
Then, they’re back on for sixteen hours.
