(WFSB) - Connecticut communities plan to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. locks arms with his aides as he leads a march of several thousands to the court house in Montgomery, Ala., March 17, 1965. From left: Rev. Ralph Abernathy, James Foreman, King, Jesse Douglas, Sr., and John Lewis. Woman at far left is unidentified. (AP Photo)

In Hartford, officials will ring the Liberty Bell at the Urban Hope Refuge Church on Westland Street at 11:30 a.m. Sen. Richard Blumenthal will be the event's keynote speaker.

Simsbury High School students will unveil a permanent monument to King during a small ceremony on the grounds of the Simsbury Free Library. King spent two summers working on tobacco fields in Simsbury in the 1940s. The event starts at 1 p.m.

New Britain's MLK celebrations will be held online and include a reading of King's "I Have A Dream" speech. It will be prerecorded and available on the city's Facebook page at 11 a.m.

New Haven's events will also be virtual. The New Haven Museum will offer storytelling and special dance performances through Zoom from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information is available on the Yale Peabody Museum website here.

In West Hartford, a virtual event will be available on West Hartford Community Interactive, which is Comcast Ch. 5, and on www.whctv.org. It's happening from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

