MANCHESTER, CT WFSB- Thousands of Connecticut Residents depend on food banks. Now that the holiday season is coming up, residents are depending on those banks now more than ever.
Starting today, people can donate food and money at the Highland Park Market. A donation table was set up at there, and it will stay up until tomorrow. While the table is only available for a short amount of time, organizers are hoping for a strong donation turnout.
“All donations we get today are going to help feed people in a time of need during the holidays, and we hope we get enough donations that can extend throughout the year and fill the shelves,” says Nick Reinert of the Manchester Police Department says.
Manchester Police and Fire Departments have been running the Annual Emergency of Hunger Food Drive for 12 years now. Their goal is to get a holiday meal on everyone’s table.
“Right now, we are looking for those hot ticket items for Thanksgiving. The side dishes, green beans, carrots, corn, mash potatoes, stuffing, and of course turkeys. We know there is a shortage out there so one of the greater needs are whole small chickens for families that might not have the resources to cook a large bird,” says Shannon Baldassaro, Director of Macc Charities.
They’re hoping to fill an entire ambulance with food donations. Once it is filled, the ambulance will be sent to food banks.
“I hope you come out and donate stuff for other people because they really need it. and they will be very grateful," says Olivia Addo, Police Explorer.
