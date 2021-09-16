CT Community comes together for abduction victim

MARLBOROUGH, CT. (WFSB) - A 64 year old woman was abducted, robbed and thrown out of a car.
Now, members of her community are extending a helping hand.
Liz Gianelli said she knew she needed to help after she heard the news.
On Sept. 19, Gianelli will be holding a fundraiser for the victim.
She has been collecting yellow items, like flowers, lotion, blankets for a "sunshine box."
She said she hopes it will brighten the victim's day.
"I was given one and it was really a bright spot in a dark time. and I just wanted her to know that the community is wrapping our arms around her. that we are supporting her. when she opens this I am hoping that all the coats and hand made letters and cards, gives her a smile, even if its brief," said Gianelli.
She will also be hosting a lemon aid stand, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5 Planeta Rd.
All proceeds will be donated to the victim. You can also drop off homemade cards, gift cards, notes and anything yellow for the sunshine box.
