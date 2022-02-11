GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut company is creating a new test that can detect COVID, flu, and new variants at the same time.
Detect is receiving $30 million from the federal government to develop the tests.
"It’s up to a thousand times more sensitive than an antigen test. What that means is the detect test sees around the corner," Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, Founder and Chairman of Detect and 4Catalyzer said.
