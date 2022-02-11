A Connecticut company is creating a new test that can detect COVID, flu, and new variants at the same time.

The company, Detect, said it will have the same accuracy and quality of PCR tests, and will be about to detect other respiratory illnesses.

Detect is receiving $30 million from the federal government to develop the tests.

"It’s up to a thousand times more sensitive than an antigen test. What that means is the detect test sees around the corner," Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, Founder and Chairman of Detect and 4Catalyzer said. 

 

Detect’s website lists their current disposable tests at $49, their hub and test combo is $75.

 

Rothberg said he is unsure how much the new test will cost but, he wants it to be affordable.

 

