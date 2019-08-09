MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Meriden company has designed highly secure products, meant to protect people from a mass shooting.
Security is on the minds of many these days, and the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School changed things in Connecticut, especially security in schools.
Thomas Baggiero wanted to go one step further, with something that could have saved lived in the Parkland Florida massacre.
"The assailant actually did all of his damage by classrooms he never even entered,” said Baggiero, of Simply IV Safety.
Baggiero has created two things that could make classrooms and workplaces safer, one being a steel door.
"Slide this ballistic plate window in place, so this slid, the actual plate itself and the door covering, all of the seams, and everything you see on this wall is armor plated ballistics,” Baggiero described.
Unlike bullet-proof glass, which just protects one part of a door, a steel door and steel panels cannot be penetrated by bullets.
Another product is a pod that has a thick steel door. It's also bullet proof, and has its own power.
While it looks fairly small, Baggiero said 50 children and two adults can fit inside it. It may be snug but it can be safe.
However, security doesn't come cheap. A door like that costs $8,800, and the “safe pods” cost about $38,000.
While no price tag can be put on a life, they are expensive options for schools.
"We can debate gun rights all day. We can debate what needs to be banned. We can do this, but ultimately look what's happening,” Baggiero said.
This is all very new, as the Meriden company is the first to come up with those products.
Now it’s up to schools and businesses to decide if that is the way they want to go to keep people safe.
