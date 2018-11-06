MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -It's come down to a former national teacher of the year and a former mayor in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District.
Democrat Jahana Hayes and Republican Manny Santos are vying for the seat being vacated by Rep. Elizabeth Esty.
Follow Election Day results here
The district serves a large portion of northwestern Connecticut as well as parts of Hartford, Fairfield, New Haven and Litchfield counties.
The two spent Monday trying to garner some last minute votes.
Santos is a former mayor of Meriden, a veteran and an immigrant. His campaign was based on turning the state around and reversing Democratic policies that "have just about wrecked the state."
Hayes, a former national teacher of the year from Waterbury, campaigned with Sen. Chris Murphy.
The other Congressional seats remained the same. Democrat John Larson was re-elected into 1st district, Democrat Joe Courtney was re-elected into the 2nd district, Democrat Rosa DeLauro was re-elected into the 3rd district, and Democrat Jim Himes was re-elected into the 4th district.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the race and the rest of Campaign 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.