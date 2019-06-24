WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFSB) -- Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes is calling for the House of Representatives to begin an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
In a series of posts on Twitter, Himes said the time has come, saying “From the moment of his inauguration, this President has shown contempt for the truth, has attacked our institutions, and has ignored the Constitution he swore to defend.”
Himes, who is serving his sixth term, sent out a number of tweets on Monday, saying "there are moments for clarity and conviction. This is that moment."
He went on to say “The American people should understand that opening an impeachment inquiry is not removal of the President. Given the behavior of the Senate, that outcome is probably out of the question. An impeachment inquiry will be a fair consideration of the facts that the American people must understand, with both sides fairly and openly represented.”
Himes’ call for impeachment comes at the same time President Trump issued sanctions on Iran.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he signed an executive order imposing "hard hitting" sanctions on Iran that will deny Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others access to financial instruments.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stopped short of calling for impeachment hearings.
She was in Connecticut on Friday for a big Democratic fundraiser.
She said the House Democrats plan was to legislate and litigate.
"We must investigate our democracy and hold our president and his administration accountable,” Pelosi said.
However, she is under pressure. The most recent Politico poll shows two-thirds of Democratic voters feel Congress should launch impeachment proceedings.
Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal said "there must be hearings -- call them impeachment, oversight or investigative. Robert Mueller and his team must testify. He must be subpoenaed.”
Blumenthal said most Americans have not read the 450 page Mueller report, and the power of his face and voice on television will give the nation the full scope of criminal misconduct.
In a statement on Monday, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said "While we continue investigations into foreign interference into our elections and possible obstruction of justice by President Trump, we must not lose focus of the kitchen table issues that matter to working families. That is why I am not in favor of an impeachment inquiry at this time. People’s costs—healthcare, child care, housing, education—are going up faster than their pay is, and they are struggling to make ends meet. That is why I will continue working with my colleagues to pass legislation that helps working people and the middle class. And Majority Leader McConnell should immediately take up our bills and stop his endless obstruction that is hurting Americans and their wallets.”
(3) comments
My only question is why? There's nothing to justify it other than the temper tantrums of a losing socialist. Why not get back to Washington and do your job and fix the immigration problem that has been inherited by Trump? If you do not want to help, then you yourself need to be impeached!
Surprise, surprise. "Lizard Brain" (his words, not mine) must have had his Liberal lottery ball pop up, so he's the next Dem to do absolutely nothing for the people while calling for impeachment. Good luck with that junior, you're missing just one thing. The GOD to agree with you. Go look up Bill Clinton on Google and see how Washington got your fellow Commiecrat impeached properly.
Waste of time. Waste of money. Like he, himself, says- it won't result in the removal of the president. This is just a way for a senator with no recognition to get some cheap publicity. Though, I'm sure that'll backfire in 3... 2... 1...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.