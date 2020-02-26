WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- When it comes to campaign 2020, and the fight for the 5th Congressional District in Connecticut, Democrat Jahana Hayes hopes to win a second term.
She's facing four Republican challengers, newcomers to politics, and the gloves are already coming off.
While one GOP challenger calls Hayes a socialist, she said she’s focused on the issues.
"I had a baptism by fire the first year, now into campaign mode,” Hayes said while opening up her campaign office in Waterbury on Wednesday.
It was quite a year, with a government shut down and impeachment hearings.
The 5th district is not only big, but diverse, and it is been a battleground. When President Donald Trump was running for office, he won 46 percent of the vote.
Hayes is being challenged by four Republicans -- David Sullivan, Robert Hyde, Ryan Meehan and Ruben Rodriguez.
Hyde made national headlines with controversial tweets and claims he was involved in the Ukraine scandal.
The sprawling 5th district has been in Democratic hands since Republican Nancy Johnson lost re-election in 2006.
"If you're going to be a socialist, just hone up to it,” said Republican candidate David Sullivan.
He’s a former federal prosecutor, and said Hayes has taken $35,000 in donations from New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a darling of the left and supports Medicare for all.
"These policies and programs, Connecticut taxpayers can't afford it, and Americans can't afford it,” Sullivan said.
Hayes says Ocasio-Cortez sent out a tweet asking people to support Hayes who decided not to fundraise during the government shut down and on healthcare.
"I would like to get more people insured than not, but I am not a purist that the only way to do this Medicare for all it's an aspirational goal,” Hayes said.
Hayes was excited to see a UConn senior who started Students for Hayes in 2018. The majority of voters in this district are unaffiliated, and young voters are important.
"We let them know their vote counts and someone on the other side hears them,” said Farian Rabbani, of Students for Hayes.
Hayes says she voted on 400 bills, and wants to lower prescription drug costs, fund education, and support the military.
Her Republican challengers face off in the state Republican convention, and possibly a primary.
