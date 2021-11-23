HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State officials provided an update on efforts to build an all-digital state government.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Secretary of the State Denise Merrill participated in a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Hartford.

Lamont administration looking to modernize state government services Gov. Ned Lamont said his administration wants to eliminate paperwork and make more documents electronically available.

Lamont and Merrill said the efforts will make it easier for business owners in Connecticut to do business with the state.

Lamont said the elimination of paper documents and transferring them for electronic use is an important component of his administration’s efforts to create efficiencies.