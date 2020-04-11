HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - From hosting conferences to caring for the sick.
The Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford is the latest facility to be repurposed for overflow hospital space.
In a few hours, the CT National Guard will bring in more than 600 beds and dividers for future patients.
This will be the largest overflow space in the state for coronavirus patients.
People who are not well enough to recover at home and need some sort of support, like an IV or oxygen, will be brought here.
This will not be for ICU patients who require ventilators.
A big question is when will this facility begin taking patients?
That depends based on capacity at hospitals.
We asked for a capacity check yesterday, but the Hartford mayor’s office did not have that information available.
We were told patients who are brought here will have to stay until they are well enough to recover at home.
"It’s not the kind of thing where you go back and forth between there and home. If you choose to do it, the expectation is that you stay there to avoid potentially exposing your family," explained Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
Hartford’s first responders, firefighters, police officers, and staff that work directly with the public will be able to stay at the University of Hartford.
There are 200 dorm rooms set aside for them to stay if they wish to not risk exposing their family in case they get sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.