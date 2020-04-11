HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - From hosting conferences, to caring for the sick.
More than 200 airmen and soldiers got to work this morning transforming the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford into additional hospital space.
The latest mission doesn’t involve fighting one of our nation’s wars overseas.
"We also take care of the homeland and we take care of the people in our state," Dave Pytlik, Public Affairs Officer for the CT National Guard, tells us.
The public health emergency is here.
"These hospitals need us and these guys are answering the call," stated Pytlik.
Piece by piece, guardsmen started the set up of 646 beds in a space usually used for conventions and big events.
"Before this facility, we were at 1,187 beds of surge capacity," explained Pytlik.
Health officials are preparing as the height of the pandemic sweeps across Connecticut.
"Clearly, we will not need this venue in the next few days and maybe even for the next few weeks, if at all," Dr. Jeff Cohen, Chief Clinical Operating Officer for Hartford Healthcare, explained.
COVID-19 patients experiencing homelessness, who are elderly, or live in a multigenerational household and are afraid to go home and exposure their family to the virus can recover here.
"There was a little bit of a debate about whether we should have beds here or cots. Clearly beds are more comfortable," says Dr. Cohen.
The partitions will give patients some privacy.
They’ll also have electricity to charge up.
"so that people can use their personal technology and stay connected with their families, which is incredibly valuable during these difficult times," continued Dr. Cohen.
Doctors at Hartford Healthcare urge families to continue social distancing.
"It is so important to keep doing that. That is the one thing that we have control over, all of us as citizens of this community, to be able to change the direction of the pandemic," added Dr. Cohen.
The rest of the set up, including electric and plumbing for showers and hand washing stations, will be complete by midweek.
Hartford Healthcare is responsible for operations and the majority of staffing at the site, but they are working with all health systems across the state and are communicating daily.
