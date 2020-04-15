HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Healthcare held its daily update on Facebook on Wednesday morning.
They had a message for residents that we are not out of the woods yet with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medical experts say we have not seen a peak in Connecticut, and as positive cases continue to rise, the number of deaths associated with the virus will also go up.
To help with the potential surge in patients across the Hartford Healthcare system, the Connecticut National Guard has been working tirelessly to set up overflow hospitals in placed like the Connecticut Convention Center.
Guardsmen say it’s an honor to help.
“This is where we live, Connecticut Guardsmen are from Connecticut, we’re born here, our kids go to school here with everyone else’s kids, same places of worship. We’re part of the community, so getting to be part of building this tremendous resource and give this flexibility to our healthcare system is amazing,” said Captain David Pytlik, CT National Guard.
The field hospital is expected to be tested on Monday and then will open soon after if needed.
Also, on Wednesday, the first plasma donation will be made at 12:30 p.m., which will help treat current COVID-19 positive patients.
To register to donate plasma, click here.
