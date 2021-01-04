HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut continues to make strides in coronavirus vaccinations.
On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont announced that Connecticut is one of eight states that have vaccinated more than 2 percent of the population.
Lamont says that 2 percent is made up by primarily healthcare workers and those in nursing homes, which shows the state is working face.
By Friday, the state expects to have 100 percent of nursing homes vaccinated. That includes residents and staff members.
The vaccine makes its way to assisted living facilities on Monday as well.
There are 85 sites currently administering the vaccine, but that number is expected to rise in the coming days as the rollout expands to local pharmacies.
“We’re rolling it out to pharmacies in the next couple of weeks. As we broaden our population, it’ll be easier for people to get their vaccine on a retail basis, at their local pharmacy. Walgreens, CVS, you name it, publicly qualified health centers,” Lamont said.
The timeframe of the phases hasn’t changed. The first responders, teachers, grocery store workers, and more are still up next and that is going to account for hundreds of thousands of doses, so that’s why rolling out this expansion now is so important for the governor’s team.
So at what percentage do we fully reopen the state and stop the oppression healthy people that have had their freedoms and livelihoods ruined for the flu? Notice nobody is talking about that and also notice that the politicians all got the vaccination FIRST, regardless of their age. Now you know why the French acted the way they did in their revolution. At some point you have to say enough is enough.
