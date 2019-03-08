HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The inaugural meeting of the state's Council on Women and Girls happened on Friday morning.
Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz held the meeting at 10 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
Lamont said he created the group and tasked it with providing a coordinated response to issues impacting the lives of women, girls, their families and the State of Connecticut.
Bysiewicz is its chair.
The group is being led by her and Office of Policy and Management Secretary Melissa McCaw.
McCaw is the vice chair.
The council's members include the designees of each of the state's constitutional officers and legislative leaders, as well as the commissioners of every state agency.
Friday is International Women's Day, which is a global day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.
