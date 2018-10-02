WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) -- It was a very special trip to The Big E over the weekend for a couple from Connecticut.
Jeff popped the question to his girlfriend Melissa while at the fair, right in front of the Connecticut building.
Of course, Melissa said yes!
Connecticut State Police shared the photo over the weekend on Facebook and it has already been liked hundreds of times.
