HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A lawmaker is hosting a criminal justice reform discussion that was supposed to include rapper Meek Mill and CNN personality Van Jones.
However, event organizers tell Channel 3 that a scheduling conflict may now prevent Mill from coming on Monday morning.
Jones still plans to participate.
State Rep. Brandon McGee, a Democrat who represents Hartford and Windsor, invited Mill and Jones to participate in the discussion Monday morning.
"It's my pleasure to be honored by the State of Connecticut and City of Hartford, made possible by the leadership of State Rep. Brandon McGee who has been a champion of smart legislation for being impacted by the criminal justice system," Mill said in a statement.
A couple of events were scheduled.
The first happens at 10:30 a.m. at Quinnipiac University in Hamden. Jones will meet and speak with 10 probationer/parolees.
Students from the school of criminal justice will be in attendance alongside officials from the university.
The second event is set for 11:30 a.m. and involves Jones, McGee and Gov. Ned Lamont. They're expected to address the media before a private meeting inside the university president's office.
“As Chairman of the Housing Committee and the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus, reforming our criminal justice system has been a top legislative priority of mine,” McGee said. “Today’s criminal justice system is focused on punishment over rehabilitation. Instead of ensuring that formerly convicted individuals re-enter our communities as rehabilitated members of society, we have institutionalized systems in place that only serve to bring them back to prison. I’m pleased to host Meek Mill and Van Jones for a powerful discussion on the importance of this reform which will bring impactful change to Connecticut.”
“As the co-founder of #cut50 and CEO of the #Reform Alliance, it is my pleasure to visit Connecticut, facilitated by State Rep. Brandon McGee, Project Longevity Director Brent Peterkin, and Connecticut native and #cut50 National Organizer Louis L. Reed," Jones said. "We want to highlight the criminal justice reform progress happening there, advance bipartisan legislation that will reduce our prison population, decriminalize addiction, and reform probation and parole.”
The discussion comes on the heels of two deadly shootings at one of Mill's concerts.
Two people were arrested and charged following the incidents at the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford in 2016.
