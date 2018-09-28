ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A daycare chain is shutting its doors.
Emotions are high for teachers and parents.
A couple locations only had a day’s notice.
It was really short notice for everyone at Wee Ones Childcare. The director found out on Thursday and then relayed that news to teachers and parents.
Channel 3 stopped by the daycare in Enfield that’s closing next Friday.
Parents are now scrambling to figure out what to do.
“Now there’s no openings anywhere. Nobody has openings for infants right now,” said Katie Ewaldt, a parent.
Teachers at Apple Tree Learning Center in Enfield are trying to find a silver lining.
“Most of them are shutting down this week. We’re lucky enough to have a week before we shutdown,” said Katie Violet, a parent.
The daycare in Vernon was the first to be shut down on a day’s notice Wednesday.
“We should’ve gotten more warning, we should’ve gotten more notice especially our other centers,” said Violet.
On Thursday, the centers in Cromwell, Colchester and Enfield learned their fate.
“Not a lot of people are able to just take time off on a whim to take care their children when they thought they had reliable childcare,” said Virginia Mathis, a teacher.
Channel 3 learned the owner of the estate for Apple Tree Learning Centers and Wee Ones Childcare died over a year ago, and his daughter Samantha Hills has been running the business.
“The owners weren’t really paying their bills,” said Violet.
The teachers say the daycare was getting phone calls about unpaid bills for snow plowing and fire alarm checks.
We reached out to the owner’s lawyer who hasn’t returned our calls.
“I’m not happy with it at all I’m hoping there will be some repercussions for this because it’s not fair for the children, it’s not fair to the teachers who are now going to lose their jobs and now have to find another job,” said Ewaldt.
Teachers told Channel 3 an office manager is the one letting the daycares know they’re closing, and then she will also be out of a job.
The daycare workers say the owner, Samantha Hills’ cell phone and email have been disconnected.
