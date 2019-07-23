(WFSB) – Do you love taking pictures outdoors? You could enter those photos into a contest and win gift cards.
It’s all part of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protections’ “Discover Outdoor Connecticut Photo Contest.”
The requirements say photographers from any state can participate, but all submitted photos have to be taken in Connecticut.
Photographers may enter one photo in each category, which are wildlife, people enjoying the natural world, and scenic landscapes and flora.
For more information on how to enter, click here.
