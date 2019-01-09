WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A day after President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders point fingers over whom is to blame on the shutdown, many just want it end.
Connecticut’s congressional delegation said they’ve been getting plenty of calls and emails regarding the shutdown, and it seems everyone has an opinion.
“I don’t think anything is going to happen, I think it’s just going to keep going,” said Joey Gentile, of West Haven.
“I think it’s going to drag out for a while until they come to their senses and realize if people are working they need to pay them,” said Kimberly Hall, of Wisconsin.
Others, like Louie from West Haven, like President Trump’s plan for a wall along the southern border.
“My main concern as an American, we need border security no matter what. Both parties need to come to an agreement,” he said.
However, that’s easier said than done.
President Trump won’t accept a deal to reopen the government without funding for a border wall.
“Democrats in Congress have refused to acknowledge the crisis and have refused to provide our brave border agents with the tools they desperately need to protect our families and our nation,” Trump said.
Democrats say the wall is out of the question, arguing there is no new security crisis along the border as the President claims.
Wednesday morning on the Senate floor, Senator Chris Murphy called on Senate Republicans to end the partial shutdown.
“Open the government. Pass the bills we passed in December, don’t let the President dictate your votes,” Murphy said.
With the government shutdown, Murphy’s office said they’ve received 700 emails and phone calls this week.
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said she has been getting those calls and emails too, saying “The vast majority of people calling my New Haven and Washington offices want this shutdown to end and for Democrats to continue down the path we are on to reopen the government.”
Those with Senator Richard Blumenthal’s office say their locations in Washington D.C. and CT have experienced an uptick in calls reflecting diverse opinions which they say is typical the day after a presidential address.
“Let’s reopen the government so that then we can have a discussion about immigration law and border security, because I’m more than willing to have it,” Murphy said.
