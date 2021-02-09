WASHINGTON D.C. (WFSB) -- On Tuesday, history was in the making as the U.S. Senate took up the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
The focus on the first day was the constitutionality of the trial, where Senators must ultimately decide if Trump incited an angry mob to riot and takeover the nation’s capital on Jan. 6.
Democrats say Trump's actions threatened democracy and was a danger to the nation. They add that whether he's convicted or not, it's important to have this trial.
"Presidents can't commit grave offenses in their final days and escape any congressional response,” said Impeachment Manager Democratic Senator Joe Neguse.
However, most Republicans feel this is a waste of time because Trump is no longer president.
"How many people are going to get vaccinated because of this impeachment trial? None. How many are going to find a job because of this impeachment trial? None,” said Republican Senator Marco Rubio.
Trump's lawyers say the trial is unconstitutional and that Trump is no longer president, and this is all political.
At least 200 people have been arrested for the violent takeover at the nation’s Capitol, many now saying they were taking orders from the president.
"A number of people came, and they were there to protest, but there were also large numbers incited who took violent measures and they have to be held accountable for that. It’s that simple, and so does the president of the United States,” said Connecticut Congressman John Larson.
In a statement, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said "This impeachment will be viewed as a transcendent vote, where all will be judged.”
Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes was the first in the Connecticut delegation to call for Trump to be impeached the first time, saying there's more at stake than Trump's future.
"We've got to get people away from believing things that are clearly not true because our democracy cannot sustain a world in which significant portion of our population is willing to believe things that utter fantasy,” Himes said.
Stephanie Mattera teaches at Post University in Waterbury and said there are consequences with free speech.
"All of this is about the balance of power in the United States, and those people report to the people,” Mattera said.
There was some emotion on the Senate floor on Tuesday. One House member got choked up about how his daughter was trapped during the riot. Others said their families didn’t want them to return to the state Capitol.
