HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This November was a big election for Democrats, especially in Congress.
Democrats took back control of the House and this week a vote is expected on who will be the next speaker.
Nancy Pelosi is in line, but one new member of Connecticut’s delegation has some concerns.
That new member is Jahana Hayes, who we are told is in Washington today for orientation.
She hasn't said she will vote against Pelosi, but was looking for alternatives.
Hayes became Connecticut’s first African American woman in Congress.
While still waiting to be sworn in, she's already expressed her opinion on the next speaker of the house now that Democrats have regained control.
Hayes has said she believed the time has come for a "generational shift in leadership."
"The fact that no one has emerged speaks volumes for itself,” said Congressman Joe Courtney.
Congressman Joe Courtney was elected to his 7th term, a Democrat representing the 2nd District. He supports Pelosi, but says there needs to be change.
“The power in the House has really been concentrated in the speaker’s office, I think to an unhealthy degree and I think one of things you are going to hear from her Wednesday and in January is go back and do things the old fashioned way,” Courtney said.
Courtney feels committees should have more power.
On the attack that Pelosi can't win, Congressman Jim Himes says, “We won in Oklahoma, we won in Kansas, we won in South Carolina, places we never imagined we would win."
The rest of Connecticut’s delegation is just as supportive, Congressman John Larson says, “She’s a proven effective leader,” “strong work ethic,” and “she’s running unopposed.”
Rosa DeLauro says despite her critics, she led House Democrats to the biggest gain in seats since 1974.
While there was speculation a few Democrats would challenge Pelosi, but as of now there is no one running against her.
The vote we are told is Wednesday.
