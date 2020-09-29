(WFSB) – As the presidential debate took place, watch parties went online in Connecticut.
Dozens of Democrats filled a Zoom meeting to watch the debate together.
Connecticut Democrats have been doing a lot of the Zoom gatherings during the campaign and the watch party was just another.
As sports teams play in front of virtual fans, on Tuesday night in the political arena, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden played to millions.
In Connecticut, more than 100 Democrats watched the first debate together on a Zoom meeting.
There was no audible cheering, but the chats flowed throughout the night.
“If this were a normal election year, we would be in a Democratic headquarters someplace,” said Evonne Klein.
Evonne Klein is a member of the Action Network of Darien Democrats and she says the virtual experience allows them to bounce ideas off each other and give feedback in a real time.
“It’s really the camaraderie, the working toward a united goal, which is why I enjoy participating virtually,” Klein said.
Klein is no stranger to these Zoom gatherings. She meets weekly online for a phone bank, calling voters in swing states for Biden.
She says this is what campaigning will look like through November.
“It’s the working together and being part of the group and enjoying the progress we’ve been making while we’re making phone calls,” Klein said.
Channel 3 reached out to the Connecticut Republican Party multiple times to see if they had a similar watch party happening. They did not respond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.