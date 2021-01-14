WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Department of Labor has announced a new consumer contact center that will help residents who need unemployment claims assistance.
The new tool will allow people to schedule a call back for up to two weeks out.
The DOL said in just six months, the Contact Center has fielded nearly 600,000 inquiries.
There are 150 claims representatives available to handle state unemployment benefits questions as well as inquiries about Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation phases one and two.
The new scheduling feature allows customers to schedule a call back right from the website, which can be found here.
The scheduled call back feature handles all filers expect for PUA claimants.
For more information or to access the contact center, click here or call 203-941-6868.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.