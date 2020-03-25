WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State labor officials provided an announcement about unemployment in the state as it relates to the coronavirus.
Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby and Deputy Commissioner Daryle Dudzinski announced the update.
A news conference happened 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Department of Labor in Wethersfield.
Before COVID-19 hit, the state Department of Labor said about 500 people per day filed for unemployment. Monday, it said the number had multiplied by 20 per day.
RELATED: Unemployment numbers skyrocket due to coronavirus outbreak
At the beginning of the week, about 100,000 people in all had filed since the crisis began.
If people need to file a claim, they can head to ctdol.state.ct.us.
The department said the amount of claims overloaded a 40-year-old system.
The DOL allowed employees to work overtime and even brought back retired workers to help ease the overload.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.