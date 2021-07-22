(WFSB) - With Tropical Storm Elsa's recent impact on Connecticut comes a reminder about scammers trying to take advantage of you after weather events.
On Thursday, the state Department of Consumer Protection warned people to be prepared if you find yourself in need of help after a storm.
“We can both become someone that is injured by these storms, perhaps a tree falls on our property or other damage to your home, or we may find ourselves being solicited for the kind of events going on for charitable solicitations, More people want to take advantage of the good nature we have," CT Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull tells us.
Seagull says a little advance work now can save you money and heartache.
One piece of advice is to do your research now and make a list of contractors who could clear debris or repair damages should you need it.
When it comes to charities asking for donations, plan ahead about which charities you want to give to.
Then, when the times comes, send your donation.
