WASHINGTON (WFSB) – As concerns continue to grow over vaping-related illnesses, Congress faced the issue head-on Wednesday with a hearing on Capitol Hill.
It’s a major concern for families across the country as the number of vape-related illnesses and deaths continue to rise.
On Wednesday, the state's commissioner for the Department of Public Health joined others to speak with congressional leaders about the problems the state faces.
"As a state health official, I am deeply alarmed by the outbreak of severe lung illnesses and deaths association with vaping. This is public health emergency," said Renee Coleman-Mitchell, commissioner for the state's Dept. of Public Health.
She joined several others to update lawmakers on the vaping-related illnesses.
"It comes down to this. Do you want to wait another 50 years to combat the vaping epidemic? We need to act now or we run the risk of losing a whole generation to severe illness or worse, death," Coleman-Mitchell said.
Doctors continue to call the vaping epidemic a growing public health concern.
“These substances in the e-cigarettes, including nicotine, are highly addictive and can affect children’s lung and brain development up to the age of 25,” said Dr. Melanie Sue Collins, Pediatric Pulmonologist at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
Lung doctors said the symptoms can come on suddenly.
“You can be a perfectly healthy normal teenager one day, vaping here and there with your friends and then the next day you can be in the ICU on a ventilator with permanent lung damage,” Collins said.
In Connecticut, at least 31 cases have been reported to the State Department of Public Health, including one fatality.
Nationwide, vaping is being blamed for about 1,300 illnesses and at least 26 deaths.
"It needs to be heightened, strengthened etc. to provide the recommendation that tells them until we have the data, the information, let's get the product off the market," said Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.
Doctors on the front lines working hard to preserve lung health said it’s a serious health concern for people of all ages.
“I think these products should be banned. I think they are toxic and unsafe, and I think they should continue to be banned until we have credible long-term safety data available,” Collins said.
Health experts said parents should be aware their children in middle school and high school are exposed to vape products every single day.
“I think parents should know there is no harmless experimentation with these products. They are toxic and even just occasional use could result in permanent irreversible lung damage,” Collins said.
Several states, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Oregon have banned flavored e-cigarette products.
