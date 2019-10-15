HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A concerns continue to grow over vape-related illnesses, Congress will be facing the issue head on Wednesday with a hearing on Capitol Hill.
It’s a major concern for families across the country as the number of vape-related illnesses and deaths continue to rise.
Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell will be testifying at the hearing and urging Congress to take action.
Doctors say the vaping epidemic is a growing public health concern.
“These substances in the e-cigarettes, including nicotine, are highly addictive and can affect children’s lung and brain development up to the age of 25,” said Dr. Melanie Sue Collins, Pediatric Pulmonologist at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
That’s why a congressional hearing on vape-related disease will be held on Wednesday.
Lung doctors say the symptoms can come on suddenly.
“You can be a perfectly healthy normal teenager one day, vaping here and there with your friends and then the next day you can be in the ICU on a ventilator with permanent lung damage,” Collins said.
In Connecticut, at least 31 cases have been reported to the State Department of Public Health, including one fatality.
Nationwide, vaping is being blamed for about 1,300 illnesses and at least 26 deaths.
Doctors on the front lines, working hard to preserve lung health say it’s a serious health concern for people of all ages.
“I think these products should be banned. I think they are toxic and unsafe, and I think they should continue to be banned until we have credible long-term safety data available,” Collins said.
Health experts say parents should be aware their children in middle school and high school are exposed to vape products every single day.
“I think parents should know there is no harmless experimentation with these products. They are toxic and even just occasional use could result in permanent irreversible lung damage,” Collins said.
Several states, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Oregon have banned flavored e-cigarette products.
The hearing will be held at 10 a.m.
