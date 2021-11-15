WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut is dealing with a shortage of plow truck drivers, and the state’s Dept. of Transportation is urging people to apply.
The DOT said it is 134 drivers short.
Officials added that this could lead to longer response times in some areas, but they’re confident that won’t be the case.
“Our trucks are already loaded. Our blades are already on our trucks and ready to go right now,” said Kafi Rouse, director of Communications.
Presently there are 888 drivers with a 13 percent overall shortage due to past years, so they are encouraging people to apply.
“We are looking for all over CT, so based on amount of people we have so we will spread out all over CT,” Rouse said.
Many cities and towns across the state said they’re fully staffed, including Windsor Locks and Vernon.
If the state can’t find enough drivers, you’ll likely notice the impact.
“Could take longer for us to clear the roads, but regardless of the number of people we have working, the DOT will get the job done,” Rouse said.
They are confident they won’t have that issue.
“Our crews take great pride in the work that they do and ensuring we can clear the roads and people can have safe passage, from first responders to ensuing people can get home to their families,” Rouse said.
Neighboring Massachusetts is also dealing with the same issue, and some towns outside of Boston are offering their plow truck drivers up to $310 an hour.
To apply, click here.
