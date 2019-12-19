FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A school threat originating from Texas was investigated by Fairfield detectives.
According to Fairfield police, they put an increased police presence at schools in town for Thursday.
However, they said the threat was determined to not be credible.
The added patrols were said to ensure a sense of safety and security.
Police said they received a call just after 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday from what appeared to be a young male.
The caller stated that he knew someone who wanted to "shoot up" a school.
He asked about how to report the information, but hung up.
Detectives found that the call originated from an IP address in Texas. Two calls were made from a newly-created account, which was abruptly canceled.
Police said all signs in the case pointed to it being a "spoof" call.
The Houston County Sheriff Department helped locate the male who made the call.
Deputies from the sheriff department said they interviewed a 16-year-old boy and his mother. The boy admitted to making the call to Connecticut but said he did not know of anyone who was going to shoot up a school.
He said he did it because he saw someone else make a similar call, police said.
Investigators in both Fairfield and Houston County determined that the boy did not pose a threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.