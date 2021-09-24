CT doctor accused of supplying fake COVID exemptions

DURHAM, CT (WFSB) -- A Durham doctor is being accused of supplying fake COVID-19 exemptions.
The State Medical Examining Board has suspended the CT physician and surgeon license of retired Dr. Sue McIntosh, of Durham.
The Dept. of Public Health said McIntosh signed and mailed out blank vaccine and mask exemption forms without examining the patient.
The statement of charges goes on to say in some cases, McIntosh didn’t even know the patients.
“These actions by Dr. Mcintosh are irresponsible and unacceptable,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “Her practice of medicine represents a clear and immediate danger to the public health and safety of our communities. The suspension of her license should serve as a warning to other practitioners that this conduct deviates from the standard of care and is subject to serious discipline.”
DPH is also accusing McIntosh of failing to comply with the Centers for Disease Control, providing harmful medical advice, and failing to maintain appropriate medical records.
She’s also accused of encouraging people to distribute the forms.
Juthani said any signed, blank exemption forms from Dr. Mcintosh are invalid.
"These include forms Dr. Mcintosh provided to those who were seeking medical exemptions under Executive Order 13F (long term care) or 13G (state workers, state contractors, and schools). An exemption calls for a clinical assessment of the patient’s condition to determine if a vaccination poses a risk to the patient’s health," a press release from DPH said.
Channel 3 tried to ask McIntosh about the charges at her home, but she wasn’t present.
Her license is temporarily suspended.
There is a hearing scheduled for Oct. 5 between McIntosh and a Board of Commission.
"According to the summary suspension order issued by the board, Dr. Mcintosh’s license to practice as a physician in the State of Connecticut is suspended pending a final determination by the Board related to the allegations," the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.