(WFSB) – Thursday is all about preparing for Friday’s storm.
The state Department of Transportation crews spent the day prepping the roads.
“Our crews are pretreating the roadways with our salt solution and they will continue and you will see them out there throughout the day today and night and they will be ready for the first onset of the falling snow,” said Kafi Rouse, Director of Communications for the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
The storm starts after midnight and continues into Friday with snow and a mix expected to impact the roadways.
The DOT says they have supplies ready but are still falling short on drivers.
“We have our fleet which is more than 700 drivers and its short than what we would normally like which is why we are recruiting, so it is helpful when you do put the call out letting everyone know that we are still recruiting for drivers with their CDL license,” the DOT said.
DOT officials say this this storm will create dangerous travel conditions and shared their biggest challenge.
“Definitely the challenge is the awareness when it comes to our commuters because when the wintery mix comes it can be very very tricky that’s why we ask folks don’t crowd the plows give yourself room when it comes time to travel. If you can delay travel please delay,” they said.
One local store says people have been going in for supplies all day.
"They are coming in and buying a lot of ice melt and picking up shovels and we have been selling snow blowers," said Dennis Hall of Rocky's Ace Hardware. "You can prep a little bit. You can put some ice melt down but as the snow piles up the ice melt becomes useless. So you want to shovel, put some ice melt down and if it starts accumulating shovel again and do the same."
When dealing with this wintry mix it's important to know when to use salt or sand.
"n sidewalks never use rock salt that’s going to eat the sidewalk you are going to want to use calcium chloride for sand if you have a steep driveway. Put down your rock salt or ice melt and you are going to put some sand down to give you some traction," Hall said.
The DOT says if you can limit your travel Friday, please do so.
