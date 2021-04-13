HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut clinics are suspending use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following reports of rare blood clots.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration planned a 10 a.m. news conference. Stream it here or below:
The state Department of Public Health issued a statement on Tuesday morning.
"Although these events are rare, and none have occurred in Connecticut, the Connecticut Department of Public Health recommends that COVID vaccine providers pause on administration of J&J vaccine for the time being while the [Food and Drug Administration] and [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] complete their review," the DPH said.
RELATED: CDC and FDA recommend US pause use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot concerns
The CDC and FDA said it is investigating reports of blood clots in six women nationwide who were given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They were between the ages of 18 and 48.
The DPH said none of the cases were in Connecticut.
The DPH said of 6.8 million individuals have received the J&J vaccine nationally, only six individuals developed a rare and severe type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis within two weeks of receiving their vaccine. Roughly 100,000 Connecticut residents have received the J&J vaccine with no reported serious adverse events.
"The CDC, FDA and Connecticut DPH all take vaccine safety extremely seriously," the DPH said. "Although the reported complications are extremely rare, we will await the results of the investigation before proceeding with further use of the J&J vaccine."
The DPH informed vaccine providers that were planning to hold clinics using J&J on Tuesday and in the coming days to delay these clinics or offer an alternative vaccine if they have alternative vaccines available. It will work with providers to minimize the disruptions from this announcement in the near-term to the extent possible, but it anticipated that some cancellations will occur.
It also encouraged providers to reach out to all individuals who were scheduled to come to a J&J clinic and let them know that their appointment will need to be rescheduled once the FDA and CDC have recommend resuming administration of the J&J vaccine.
The FEMA mobile unit, which as of Tuesday was in New Britain, worked to further modify its schedule. It will be offering an mRNA vaccine instead of the J&J vaccine when it resumes. The Griffin vaccine vans, which currently administer J&J vaccine, have suspended their clinics for Tuesday.
More information on the FEMA mobile unit and the Griffin vans will be forthcoming.
"Although these side effects are extremely rare, the FDA and CDC recommend that people who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider," the DPH said.
Hartford HealthCare said it would follow the guidance of the FDA and CDC. It halted use of the J&J vaccine, though as of Tuesday it was not offering it. It was only offering Pfizer and Moderna.
As of Tuesday morning, Hartford HealthCare said it provided 18,857 vaccinations using J&J, 236,370 combined first and second doses of Pfizer, and 75,971 combined doses of Moderna.
“We have adjusted our vaccine distribution in every one of our vaccines clinics to provide only Pfizer and Moderna products,” said Dr. James Cardon, Hartford HealthCare’s chief clinical integration officer. “As always, safety is our first priority and we immediately followed the guidance of federal health agencies while the health concerns with J&J are being thoroughly investigated.”
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim released a statement that said his city would follow the recommendation from both the CDC and the FDA.
“Safety and confidence in the vaccine is paramount. Unless, or until we are 100 percent confident in the J&J vaccine, we will pause its use," Ganim said.
Ganim said the city will be working closely with the state and health officials for further advisement while Bridgeport’s Department of Public Health clinics continue to administer the Moderna vaccine.
Vernon also paused use of the vaccine and switched to Moderna at its Tuesday clinic at the Hockanum Valley Community Council.
Anyone with questions about the Johnson & Johnson can submit them here. Channel 3 is working to get answers.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.