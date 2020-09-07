MADISON, CT (WFSB) - Families across our state have big plans on this Labor Day.
The beautiful weather means the beaches will likely be packed, but experts with the Connecticut Department of Public Health want to make sure people celebrate safely to ensure we don’t see an uptick of COVID-19 cases.
Today should be a great day on the beach.
We expect families to show up before the gates even open up at Hammonasset State Park this morning, but the Connecticut Department of Health is issuing a statewide COVID-19 alert to remind people to have fun responsibly.
The department issued this alert, because they have seen a cluster of COVID-19 cases among college students and some may stem from cookouts.
The fear is that, as the Summer stretches towards its conclusion, people may let their guards down, so if you plan to celebrate today, remember to be smart.
If you are going to the beach, try to stay fifteen feet away from people who are not part of your group and make sure to bring your mask in case people get too close.
Also, if you do plan to visit a public beach today, arrive early.
Remember, parking capacity has been restricted at state parks due to COVID-19 concerns.
If you are planning to attend a gathering, stay within your bubble of trust and if you insist on interacting with people you haven’t seen in a while, go to outside venues, keep your distance, wear a face mask, and, this is key, bring your own food.
Experts say Connecticut has done a good job so far compared to other states with masks and social distancing, so let's keep it that way and avoid a Summer surge.
Hammonasset is still closed to cars until 8:00, but just a short time ago, we spoke with one of the first people to arrive early and walk through the gates.
She says she and her friends will definitely play it safe.
"We should be doing social distancing and if people are around, we definitely keep our distance, but it’s early, so we are probably good," West Hartford resident Abby Gionfriddo tells us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.