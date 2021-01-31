(WFSB) - Winter Storm Cooper is not only forcing the cancelation of school and work for some, but it also may lead to the cancelation of COVID vaccine appointments.
The state Department of Public Health announced Sunday that patients that were scheduled to get vaccinated Monday, February 1 and Tuesday, February 2 may have to reschedule their appointments due to the inclement weather expected on both days, forcing vaccination sites to close for one or both days.
State health officials have reached out to healthcare providers earlier Sunday, telling them to assist those individuals with rescheduling their vaccination appointments for a later date.
If you have an appointment either Monday or Tuesday and haven't been contacted yet, you are asked to reach out to your healthcare provider immediately to check on the status of your appointment.
You can also visit the United Way/211 website or the Vaccine Appointments Assist Line at 877-918-2224 to check on the status of your vaccine appointment.
In addition to vaccination appointments, the storm, as well as Gov. Lamont's temporary limitations on tractor trailer traffic on the state's limited access highways, may also impact the arrival time for the latest shipment of COVID vaccinations.
A blessing in disguise? Fewer people will die from the vaccines. As Martha Stewart would say: "That's a good thing."
