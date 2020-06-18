NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Young immigrants brought to the United States as children will not be forced to leave anytime soon.
The Supreme Court has blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, also known as DACA.
This impacts nearly 700,000 immigrants. The court’s 5-4 ruling will allow DACA recipients to continue to renew membership in the program and remain in the U.S.
The ruling brought relief to many “Dreamers” in Connecticut, but they stress the fight isn’t over.
That’s because in the ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the majority decision, said the Department of Homeland Security could try again.
Dreamers were quick to point out that there are many immigrants, just like them, who still don’t have this protection.
Anthony Barroso came to the U.S. from Ecuador as a little boy 19 years ago. An undocumented immigrant, he says America is the only home he knows, from going to school, getting a job, and raising a family.
Thursday’s ruling brings a sense of relief.
“There was always this sense of fear, am I going to be here, will I continue going to school, continue working, continue seeing my family,” Barraso said.
In Connecticut, there are nearly 4,000 DACA recipients.
“I’m very glad the Supreme Court ruled with us, however, I do not it’s not permanent. This does not mean I’m safe yet. It’s nice to know I can walk around without feeling the fear of deportation, but I know that they will continue to push against DACA, not now, but in the future,” said Maria Cortes of New Haven.
Maria Cortes works for the New Haven school system. Her sister, Yenimar, just graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University this spring. They arrived in the U.S. from Mexico when they were just 6 and 3-years-old.
“We’re definitely happy, but we definitely know that this decision doesn’t mean DACA can’t be taken away,” Cortes said.
They feel DACA has give them a safe haven, protecting them from deportation, while allowing them to go to school and work legally in the U.S., but the Dreamers feel there’s more work to be done.
“Today is bittersweet because it provided relief and some stability for the next few years, but also, we know that there are a lot of folks in the community that are still being left out and still need to continue fighting,” Barroso said.
Now, members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation weighed in on the ruling, with Senator Richard Blumenthal saying Dreamers deserve permanent status and a pathway to citizenship, calling on Congress to pass the Dream Act.
