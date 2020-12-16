(WFSB) -- The Washington Post is reporting Connecticut’s Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona is one of the top candidates for "Education Secretary" in President-Elect Joe Biden's administration.
Cardona has been front and center on education in Connecticut during the pandemic.
The Washington Post said the other candidate is Leslie T. Fenwick, dean emeritus of the Howard University School of Education and a professor of educational policy and leadership.
