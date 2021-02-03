(WFSB) - Connecticut’s Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona completed a key step on Wednesday as he looks to become President Joe Biden’s Education Secretary.
On Wednesday, Cardona testified before a key Senate committee. The committee pressed him on access to education and support for technical schools, as well as the pandemic.
It has been an historic rise for Cardona, who grew up in Meriden.
He went to school there, taught there, and was a principal before rising to lead the state’s education department.
As Connecticut’s Education Commissioner, he has been leading our schools through these challenging times.
Cardona was a teacher then principal for 10years, even named Principal of the Year in 2012.
He then moved to central office where he was the assistant superintendent before becoming the state education commissioner in 2019.
Now, the next chapter of his career could be a national one.
During the hearing on Wednesday, Cardona seemed to have bipartisan support, with senators impressed with his fast rise to this point.
“In short, we have a lot of work to do, we have an excellent candidate to help us get it done,” said Senator Patty Murray, chairwoman for the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.
Cardona heard plenty of support, including from Connecticut’s two senators and Republicans on the committee.
“We’re going to miss him in Connecticut for all the reasons that he adds such value and is so extraordinarily distinguished,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
Lawmakers on both sides celebrated Cardona’s quick rise, from a childhood in public housing, learning English as a second language in Meriden.
“You’ve had a meteoric rise from a classroom teacher, to a principal, to a superintendent from a small state of Connecticut, you should be proud of that and I’m glad the president has nominated you for this position,” said Republican Senator Richard Burr, who represents North Carolina.
The 44-year-old Cardona’s quick climb is no surprise to those in Connecticut, but they said he’s also gained valuable experience.
“He has had a range of experiences and those clearly inform all of his conversations,” said Patrice McCarthy, Deputy Director and General Counsel, Connecticut Association of Boards of Education.
Cardona said his primary goal is to give everyone access to education, including rural areas, technical schools and community colleges. This means helping schools reopen as quickly as possible during the pandemic.
The committee will keep the hearing open for 10 days from Wednesday. The chairwoman said she wants to vote as soon as possible.
