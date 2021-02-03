(WFSB) - Folks in Connecticut are watching Washington closely as state Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona begins his Senate confirmation hearings.
He’s been nominated by President Joe Biden to become the next U.S. Education Secretary.
It has been an historic rise for Cardona.
He grew up in Meriden.
He went to school there, taught there, and was a principal before rising to lead the state’s education department.
As Connecticut’s Education Commissioner, he has been leading our schools through these challenging times and soon, he may be doing that for the rest of the country.
Cardona was a teacher then principal for ten years, even named principal of the year in 2012.
He then moved to central office where he was the assistant superintendent before becoming the state education commissioner in 2019.
Now, the next chapter of his career could be a national one.
His senate confirmation hearing begins today, where he will be introduced by Connecticut State Senator Chris Murphy and then likely face some tough questions from lawmakers, wondering how he would lead the nation's schools through the pandemic, including how and when he would reopen schools.
The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m.
