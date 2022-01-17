HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The monthly Childcare Tax Credit may end if the U.S. Senate does not vote to extend it.
The House has already voted on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better.
Monday, Connecticut’s elected leaders say this needs to happen.
This is important for a lot of families, especially during the pandemic. Many are still out of work.
The state’s elected leaders say the Senate needs to vote to help thousands of children.
"The tax cut expired because the Senate has not taken action," said Congressman John Larson (D-1st District).
Larson and other Democrats in the House passed the Build Back Better Act. Now it’s up to the Senate.
The bill includes restarting the Child Tax Credit payments.
The average family was getting $400 a month, and the money was helping more than half a million children in Connecticut.
"There are thousands of children in this small city who regularly go to bed on an empty stomach," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D-Hartford).
Bronin says families in the city of Hartford need this money.
The American Rescue Plan put more money in the pockets of working families. Instead of a one-time credit during tax season, they were getting monthly payments.
Travis Woodward is a union president. He is also a father that benefitted from the tax credit.
"We used this money to help pay for the ever-growing expenses of food utilities and child care," Woodward said.
He says monthly payments helped families meet financial obligations in real time rather than wait for tax season.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came to Connecticut last September to push for Build Back Better, but its fate is uncertain.
Over the weekend West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said he would not be voting for it and the Senate needs 50 votes to get it to President Biden’s desk.
"The child tax credit has gone a long way to solving a major problem and lifting so many children out of poverty," Larson said.
When asked Monday what the chances are that some Republicans in the Senate will vote for Build Back Better, Larson said he is still optimistic.
