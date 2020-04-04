(WFSB) - The state released county-by-county information yesterday.
It didn’t include the total number of people it expects to see infected or deaths in projection models, because there’s still time for residents to reduce the overall number.
Close to 5,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Connecticut.
Projections show the number of people infected will continue rising for the next few weeks, peak, then start falling through June.
In Fairfield County, the number peaks mid to late April.
New Haven county follows, peaking in early May.
Then Hartford and the eastern counties in late May.
When we get past the curve in all counties, that doesn’t mean the next day life goes back to normal.
Spending more time at home, away from others, and making less trips out will be the norm for a few months.
The state projects we’ll need 5,000 more hospital beds than are available right now to treat COVID-19 patients.
More space is being made available at dorms and nursing homes.
We’ll also need thousands more ventilators.
"We're going to stretch our use of ventilators as best we can and probably just as importantly as you see from those apexes as they rise over the course of six or eight weeks, it could be that some of the ventilators are going to Fairfield County and in six to eight weeks, they will be going to eastern Connecticut, so we'll be able to mix and match and increase our allocation there as well," Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe explained.
Something for parents and students to be aware of, the number of people infected runs through the month of July, so it could be likely students will finish out this school year with online classes.
The commissioner of education will make the final call on that.
