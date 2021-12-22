(WFSB) - As COVID-19 cases climb across the nation, there’s a growing debate about isolation time for fully vaccinated people who get the virus.

The United Kingdom is one nation that has shortened its self-isolation period.

"What we want to make sure about is that it would be safe to reduce either the quarantine or isolation period or both," said Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general.

Channel 3 spoke with Dr. Ulysses Wu, assistant director of infectious diseases and chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare, for more insight about the debate.

"I am not in favor of having people return back to the workforce earlier unless for two things," Wu said. "Number one, we can say the infectivity period is less than ten days."

The other would be making sure those people mask up.

According to current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anyone who tests positive for COVID should isolate for 10 days.

Federal health officials in the United States said they are considering shortening that isolation period for people who are fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, the U.S. averaged about 140,000 new cases each day. That’s according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That number is up 16 percent from a week ago.

One of the benefits to shortening the isolation period is that people can return to work sooner. It would also be incentive for people to not be misleading about their illness.

"That’s exactly the work and analysis that’s taking place right now," Murthy said. "If it’s safe to shorten that quarantine period, then we will. That will actually be another step towards helping protect our work places, especially our healthcare work force.

As of Wednesday, the U.K. shortened its isolation period from 10 to seven days, if the person has two negative COVID tests taken 24 hours apart.

Wu said for the isolation period to be cut down, it would have to be shown that the infectivity period is less than 10 days and people would need to return to work masked.

“They’re talking about maybe day seven [days],” Wu said. “I would not do it day 5 because that’s one of the peak infectivity times, but maybe after day 7 could be considered. But that masking needs to be enforced.”

Wu said it would be hard to enforce masking.

"Once we can show that, then I say people can come back," Wu said.

He added that if there isn’t masking compliance, reducing that isolation period would result in a rise in cases.