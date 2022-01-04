(WFSB) - A nightmare commute for drivers in Virginia was brightened by a couple from Connecticut.

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia said he was stuck in traffic for 19 hours on his way to Washington DC.

He and a number of other people were the victims of a severe winter storm. The Virginia Department of Transportation said the storm created snowy and icy conditions.

Kaine said his drive usually takes him about 2 hours. He started it around 1 p.m. on Monday.

He wasn't alone in being trapped.

Drivers were stuck on portions of a 50 mile stretch of Interstate 95 in the Fredricksburg, VA area, between Richmond and Washington DC.

At some point during the wait, the senator said a Connecticut family that was returning from Florida found him and the others.

"A CT family returning in a packed car from Florida walked by in the middle of the night handing out oranges as we were stopped for hours on I-95," Kaine said. "Bless them!"

It's unclear who the family was.

However, in addition to getting recognition from Kaine, Gov. Ned Lamont also took notice.

"Connecticut values extend well beyond our state’s boundaries," Lamont responded on Twitter. "This family’s generosity meant much more than just a snack. It was a friendly reminder that we’re all in this together."