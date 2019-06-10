DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) -- A family in Deep River has been getting frustrated with a cable company.
As the Jordan family still mourns the loss of their mother, Comcast/Xfinity is still sending her $115 monthly cable bill months after she died.
Fred Jordan said his mother died in February, but every month since her death, Xfinity has been deducting $115 from her bank account.
He’s tried to disconnect the service twice, but hadn’t gotten anywhere.
He then reached out to Channel 3 for help, and tried again for a third time on Monday.
Comcast had told him they sent out an account change request form.
Ch. 3 reached out to Comcast and was told by a customer advisor we had to speak to a spokesperson. We have not gotten a reply.
The advisor, who was informed the conversation was being recorded, did say in order to end the service of a late family member, they require equipment to be returned and a notarized copy of a death certificate.
Jordan said he’s willing to return their equipment in a timely fashion, but he also wants to make sure the billing ends.
After speaking with Comcast on Monday, he now said he’ll have to drive 30 miles to either Middletown, Groton, or North Haven with a notarized death certificate so he can close his late mom’s account.
Xfinity/Comcast offered to send Jordan a new form to disconnect service, and UPS shipping labels to return equipment.
About refunding the nearly $400 in billing, Jordan says he’s not as concerned, he just wants it to end.
