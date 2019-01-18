(WFSB) - There's a big football game this weekend and Connecticut fans are gearing up.
The New England Patriots are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship and a trip to the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will have the home field advantage.
Temperatures were initially forecast to be sub-zero because of some arctic air, but now they'll be in the 20s, according to forecasters.
It's expected to be a close game, but Channel 3 spoke with some super fans who are hoping for a two-touchdown lead.
"I watch every game," said Robbie Gillette of Bristol. "I am a season ticket holder, [I] go to as many games as I can. I sit in the same seat every Sunday when I am home. I root and holler. Neighbors across the street get all aggravated because I'm yelling and screaming."
"I have my moments where I will step away from the TV and take some deep breaths but like any Patriots fan, I believed in them," said Morgan Madore of Bristol.
The AFC Championship can be seen on Channel 3 at 6:40 p.m. Saturday.
Channel 3 will be up in Foxborough for the Pats' final practice before they head to Missouri.
Super Bowl LIII is only 17 days away.
That game will be played in Atlanta and can also be seen on Channel 3.
